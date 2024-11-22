Pep Guardiola: Man City Manager Still Addicted To Winning
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pep Guardiola has won 15 major trophies since taking charge of Manchester City but remains hungry for more after signing a two-year contract extension to take his stay at the Etihad beyond a decade.
Since a difficult first campaign in 2016/17, Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons, including an unprecedented four in a row.
The Catalan also delivered on the ambition of City's Abu Dhabi-based owners to win the Champions League for the first time in 2023 as part of just the second treble in English football history.
He has turned City into a winning machine similar to those he oversaw at European powerhouses Barcelona and Bayern Munich in his first years of a glorious managerial career.
The 53-year-old has won 12 league titles in 15 seasons as a senior coach across three of the toughest divisions in the world, in Spain, Germany and England.
Guardiola also has three Champions League titles to his name -- the joint second-highest tally in the history of European club football's elite competition.
But his latest commitment to the English champions is arguably the most significant during a period of turmoil on and off the pitch.
For the first time in Guardiola's coaching career he has lost four consecutive matches as City struggle to cope with a mounting injury list, including the loss of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri for the remainder of the season.
There is even doubt over which division City will be in next season as a hearing into 115 charges for breaches of Premier League rules has begun -- although the club deny any wrongdoing.
"I felt I could not leave now, simple as that," said Guardiola on his reasoning for staying in the job.
"Maybe the four defeats were the reason why and I felt I cannot leave. I felt the club still want me "
With 39 trophies in his collection, he is already one of the most decorated coaches in football history.
But Guardiola's influence goes well beyond lifting silverware.
