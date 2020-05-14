Percentage of Americans Donating to Charity Hits New Low During Coronavirus Pandemic -Poll

The percentage of Americans giving to charities dropped to the lowest level recorded in a series of polls dating back to 2001, with rising unemployment due to the novel coronavirus pandemic leaving many households without financial resources to donate, a new Gallop poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The percentage of Americans giving to charities dropped to the lowest level recorded in a series of polls dating back to 2001, with rising unemployment due to the novel coronavirus pandemic leaving many households without financial resources to donate, a new Gallop poll revealed on Thursday.

"At a time when more Americans are in need of assistance but fewer are in a financial position to be able to provide it, Gallup finds a new low in the percentage of Americans reporting they donated money to charity. Seventy-three percent of US adults say they donated money to a charitable organization in the past year, surpassing the prior low from the Great Recession era," a press release explaining the poll said.

In prior years' polling, Gallup usually found more than 80 percent of Americans saying they donated money to a religious or other type of charity in the past year - except in 2009, during the worst economy since the Great Depression, when it dipped to 79 percent, the release said.

A Labor Department report on Tuesday said that 36 million Americans had applied for unemployment benefits during the novel coronavirus crisis, including 3 million last week.