Percentage of Americans Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Falls From 75% to 58% - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A 58 percent majority of Americans who remain isolated at home to avoid catching the novel coronavirus represents a decline from a peak of 75 percent in early April, as US states begin lifting stay-at-home orders and residents become more comfortable going outside, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday.

"Fifty-eight percent of US adults report they are completely (17 percent) or mostly (41 percent) isolating themselves, continuing a decline from a high of 75 percent the week of March 30-April 5, and back to the level seen before most states had implemented stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Moreover, the trend appears in states that have yet to loosen restrictions as well as those who have begun scaling back rules requiring people to remain in their homes with few exceptions, the release said.

Increasing percentages report they have gone to public places in the past 24 hours, including their workplace (now 30 percent), a grocery store (49 percent) and someone else's house (19 percent). Notably, there has been no change in reports of going to restaurants (13 percent) in the past three weeks, according to the release.