UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Percentage Of Americans Staying At Home Amid COVID-19 Falls From 75% To 58% - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:58 AM

Percentage of Americans Staying at Home Amid COVID-19 Falls From 75% to 58% - Poll

A 58 percent majority of Americans who remain isolated at home to avoid catching the novel coronavirus represents a decline from a peak of 75 percent in early April, as US states begin lifting stay-at-home orders and residents become more comfortable going outside, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) A 58 percent majority of Americans who remain isolated at home to avoid catching the novel coronavirus represents a decline from a peak of 75 percent in early April, as US states begin lifting stay-at-home orders and residents become more comfortable going outside, a new Gallup poll revealed on Friday.

"Fifty-eight percent of US adults report they are completely (17 percent) or mostly (41 percent) isolating themselves, continuing a decline from a high of 75 percent the week of March 30-April 5, and back to the level seen before most states had implemented stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus," a press release summarizing the poll said.

Moreover, the trend appears in states that have yet to loosen restrictions as well as those who have begun scaling back rules requiring people to remain in their homes with few exceptions, the release said.

Increasing percentages report they have gone to public places in the past 24 hours, including their workplace (now 30 percent), a grocery store (49 percent) and someone else's house (19 percent). Notably, there has been no change in reports of going to restaurants (13 percent) in the past three weeks, according to the release.

Related Topics

Gallup March April From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Case Count in Netherlands Up by 200 to 43 ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Gov't to Continue Enforcing Peace as Long a ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Ramps Up Aid to Refugees, Internally Displac ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Reveals Lack of Unity Among EU M ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.