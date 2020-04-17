The percentage of Russia's COVID-19 patients without any symptoms has grown to 45-50 percent from the previous 10-20 percent, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The percentage of Russia's COVID-19 patients without any symptoms has grown to 45-50 percent from the previous 10-20 percent, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday.

"Two wees ago the share of people diagnosed with coronavirus but having no symptoms reached 10-12 percent, 20 percent at most, of all the infected people.

Over the past days, the percentage gas grown to 45-50 percent. This is an important figure that shows how actively infected people are detected in the Russian Federation," Popova said at a briefing, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.