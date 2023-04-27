Percentage of US Adults Who Smoke Cigarettes Hits Historic Low - CDC

The percentage of adults in the United States who smoke cigarettes hit an all-time low in 2022, according to preliminary data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The percentage of adults in the United States who smoke cigarettes hit an all-time low in 2022, according to preliminary data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday.

Approximately 11% of adults identified as current cigarette smokers, the CDC said in an early release of select estimated data from the 2022 National Health Interview Survey.

The survey defined "current cigarette smoking" as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in a lifetime and now smoking every day or some days.

The tobacco smoking rate in the US has steadily declined for decades amid an increase in smoking bans, public health campaigns and tax hikes.

However, the rate of e-cigarette use, including other electronic vaping products, rose to approximately 6%, the survey also found. The survey defines current e-cigarette use as having used such a device at least once in a lifetime, and now every or some days.

The survey sampled more than 27,600 adults in 2022, the CDC said. Differences between estimates calculated using preliminary data files and final data files were typically less than 0.1 percentage points, the CDC added.