Open Menu

Perera's 46-ball Ton Gives Sri Lanka Consolation T20 Win Over New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Perera's 46-ball ton gives Sri Lanka consolation T20 win over New Zealand

Nelson, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Kusal Perera cracked a career-best 101 off just 46 balls as Sri Lanka secured a consolation seven-run victory in the third and final Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Nelson on Thursday.

Sri Lanka posted 218-5 in their 20 overs and New Zealand replied with 211-7.

New Zealand had already wrapped up the series after winning the first two games by eight and 45 runs respectively when the Sri Lankan middle order failed to fire.

But Perera was determined to show there was fight in the visitors as he plundered four sixes and 13 fours to register the fastest century by a Sri Lankan in T20 internationals.

He was helped by being dropped on 15 and 60 before he was caught at point by Rachin Ravindra off Daryl Mitchell in the penultimate over.

He was also shaken by the first ball he faced from Zak Foulkes which was edged towards third man.

"It was a wake-up call so I had to back myself and try to execute my normal game," Perera said.

"The coach had said 'once you get a start you have to finish the game', so that's why I was trying to do my best."

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he always felt his side were capable of beating New Zealand despite the first two losses.

Related Topics

Century Fire T20 Sri Lanka Nelson Man Mitchell Turkish Lira From Best Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

9 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

11 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

12 hours ago
S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

12 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

12 hours ago
 Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits We ..

Leeds and Burnley held to draws as Windass hits Wednesday wonder strike

12 hours ago
 AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

AJK PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club

12 hours ago
 New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

New Orleans truck attack: what we know so far

12 hours ago
 Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New ..

Truck ramming kills 10 New Year's revelers in New Orleans, injures dozens

12 hours ago

More Stories From World