Perera's 46-ball Ton Gives Sri Lanka Consolation T20 Win Over New Zealand
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Nelson, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Kusal Perera cracked a career-best 101 off just 46 balls as Sri Lanka secured a consolation seven-run victory in the third and final Twenty20 match against New Zealand in Nelson on Thursday.
Sri Lanka posted 218-5 in their 20 overs and New Zealand replied with 211-7.
New Zealand had already wrapped up the series after winning the first two games by eight and 45 runs respectively when the Sri Lankan middle order failed to fire.
But Perera was determined to show there was fight in the visitors as he plundered four sixes and 13 fours to register the fastest century by a Sri Lankan in T20 internationals.
He was helped by being dropped on 15 and 60 before he was caught at point by Rachin Ravindra off Daryl Mitchell in the penultimate over.
He was also shaken by the first ball he faced from Zak Foulkes which was edged towards third man.
"It was a wake-up call so I had to back myself and try to execute my normal game," Perera said.
"The coach had said 'once you get a start you have to finish the game', so that's why I was trying to do my best."
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said he always felt his side were capable of beating New Zealand despite the first two losses.
