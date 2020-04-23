MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Perestroika, the movement for restructuring the Soviet Union's political and economic life, was disrupted as a result of actions of the State Committee on the State of Emergency (GKChP) and those who made use of the situation emerging after the 1991 August Putsch (coup) for tottering the country, but all this does not cast shadow on the importance of the Perestroika, former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Thursday marks the 35th anniversary of the famous April session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, considered to be the birth date of Perestroika, with which Gorbachev, with his policy of "glasnost", is largely associated.

"The failure of the Perestroika in 1991 was a result of actions by GKChP putschists and those who made use of the situation after the coup to pull the country apart. But this no way cancels the importance of the Perestroika," Gorbachev said.

He acknowledged that Perestroika was not always proceeding smoothly, with some mistakes committed, stressing, meanwhile, that it had anyway provoked a dramatic reform of the society.

The August Putsch started early on August 19, 1991. The GKChP attempted to remove Gorbachev from power, while he was on holiday in Crimea. The coup collapsed several days later, on August 22. The coup attempt is widely believed to have significantly contributed to the disintegration of the Soviet Union.