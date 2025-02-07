'Perfect' Odermatt delivers super-G master class for third world gold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Switzerland's Marco Odermatt delivered a skiing master class to live up to his top-dog billing and claim super-G gold at the World Ski Championships in Saalbach on Friday.

The 27-year-old, the defending world downhill and giant slalom champion, laid down a near-faultless descent of the 2.3km-long Schneekristall course, timing 1min 24.57sec for victory in brilliant sunshine.

Austrian Raphael Haaser took silver, a whole second off Odermatt, with Norway's Adrian Smiseth Sejersted claiming bronze (+1.15).

In a consummate display of aggressive skiing, Odermatt seemed to realise he had skied a winning run when he raced through into the finish area in front of 15,000 flag-waving spectators in the Austrian resort.

He pounded his chest, acknowledged the baying crowd, making his exit after having blown them a kiss.

"The run was very, very close to perfection," Odermatt said.

"In super-G, it was one of, if not my best run ever.

"There aren't many such perfect days, perfect runs.

"I had the chance to experience that two years ago in the downhill in Courchevel -- when you reach the finish line and think it can't get any better.

"And that was exactly the same today. It's extremely nice to be world champion in the super-G."

Odermatt, who got faster at each of the five intermediaries, added: "Everything was perfect, a perfect run from my side, I couldn't ask for anything else, I had a good feeling from the third gate on.

"The speed did exactly what I wanted and like this you can push and you don't even feel you're over the limit, everything went so smooth, it was really fun to ski.

"To be world champion in three disciplines is amazing."