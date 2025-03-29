New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Washington's Smithsonian is a sprawling chain of museums dedicated to both celebrating and scrutinizing the American story -- and the latest cultural institution targeted by President Donald Trump's bid to quash diversity efforts.

His recent executive order to excavate "divisive ideology" from the famed visitor attraction and research complex follows a wave of efforts to keep culture and history defined on his terms, including his takeover of the national capital's prestigious performing arts venue, the Kennedy Center.

And it's got critics up in arms.

"It's a declaration of war," said David Blight of Yale University, who leads the Organization of American Historians.

"It is arrogant and appalling for them to claim they have the power and the right to say what history actually is and how it should be exhibited, written, and taught," Blight told AFP.

Trump's latest order also says monuments to the historic Confederate rebellion, many of which were removed in recent years in the wake of anti-racism protests, might soon be restored.

His order even mentioned the National Zoo -- which is operated by the Smithsonian and recently welcomed two pandas from China -- as potentially needing a cleanse from "improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology.

"

And Trump says a number of Smithsonian museums, including the distinguished National Museum of African American History and Culture, espouse "corrosive ideology," and are trying to rewrite American history in relation to issues of race and gender.

Critical observers say the exact opposite is true.

Margaret Huang -- president of the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate -- called Trump's order "the latest attempt to erase our history" and "a blatant attempt to mask racism and white supremacy as patriotism."

"Black history is US history. Women's history is US history. This country's history is ugly and beautiful," Huang said.

For critics like Huang and Blight, Trump's push to tell a rose-tinted history of "American greatness" is a disservice to museum-goers in a complicated country built on values including freedom of speech -- but whose history is rife with war, slavery and civil rights struggles.

"What's at stake is the way the United States officially portrays its own past, to itself, and to the world," Blight said.