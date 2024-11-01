Open Menu

Performance Review Meeting Held Under Chair Of DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Performance review meeting held under chair of DC

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A performance review meeting was held on fourth day of the national polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram here on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO), Umar Khan, the Assistant Commissioner Kohat, the District Health Officer , officials of district administration and health department participated in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner reviewed goals of the polio campaign and issued instructions to make the campaign successful .

He appealed to the people of to immunize polio vaccine to their children to protect them from permanent disability and cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus could be eradicated from the country.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Polio Kohat From

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

15 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

15 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

15 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

15 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

15 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

15 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

15 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

15 hours ago

More Stories From World