Performance review meeting held under chair of DC

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) A performance review meeting was held on fourth day of the national polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram here on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO), Umar Khan, the Assistant Commissioner Kohat, the District Health Officer , officials of district administration and health department participated in the meeting.

The deputy commissioner reviewed goals of the polio campaign and issued instructions to make the campaign successful .

He appealed to the people of to immunize polio vaccine to their children to protect them from permanent disability and cooperate with the polio teams so that the polio virus could be eradicated from the country.

APP/azq/378