'Perfumes Of The East' Exhibition Opens At National Museum In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 07:17 PM

The National Museum in Riyadh unveiled on Tuesday the Arab World Institute "Perfumes of the East" exhibition, held in its first international stop under the patronage of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan

The institute invites visitors on an immersive journey, exploring the deep-rooted connection between the Arab world and perfume. Guests will embark on a sensory adventure, encountering the distinctive scents of the East and discovering the age-old traditions that imbued perfume with social significance in Arab culture.

"Perfumes of the East" highlights the profound cultural and historical impact of perfume in the Arab world. The exhibition takes on to centuries-old rituals on the Arabian Peninsula, where precious aromatic materials were collected and traded with ancient civilizations. This old tradition fueled a passion for perfume that continues to permeate the entire Arab world.

Over 200 captivating artifacts and art works, both ancient and contemporary, are on display, weaving a captivating narrative of the enduring relationship between the Arab world and perfume.

The exhibition unfolds through distinct spaces: from the raw beauty of nature to bustling town streets and the intimate setting of a private home. The trajectory enables visitors to experience the evolution of perfume making through a blend of historical treasures and modern artistic expressions.

This exhibition aligns with the National Museum's commitment to celebrating Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and the enduring legacy of Arab and Islamic civilization.

It offers a multi-faceted educational and cultural experience, enriched by accompanying workshops and seminars that delve into the composition of various perfumes, the intricate process of their creation, and the artistic design of perfume packaging.

"Perfumes of the East" welcomes visitors until September 14, 2024. Tickets can be purchased through the Discover Culture platform: https://dc.moc.gov.sa/home/event-tickets/343/perfumes-of-the-east.

