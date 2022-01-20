UrduPoint.com

Peril And Promise: Gas From 'killer Lake' Powers Rwanda

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Peril and promise: gas from 'killer lake' powers Rwanda

The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through the water beneath them

Lake Kivu, Rwanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The engineers aboard the floating power station on Lake Kivu could only watch nervously as the volcano in the distance erupted violently, sending tremors rumbling through the water beneath them.

It was not the lava shooting from Mount Nyiragongo last May that spooked them, but the enormous concentrations of potentially explosive gases within Kivu, one of Africa's great Rift lakes lying between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Flanked by rolling green hills tumbling into glassy waters, Kivu is not quite the picture of tranquility it seems, according to Francois Darchambeau from KivuWatt, a company that extracts gas from the lake's waters for electricity.

Thousands of years of volcanic activity has caused a massive accumulation of methane and carbon dioxide to dissolve in the depths of Kivu -- enough to prove monumentally destructive in the rare event they were released.

If triggered, a so-called limnic eruption would cause "a huge explosion of gas from deep waters to the surface" resulting in large waves and a poisonous gas cloud that would put the lives of millions at risk, said Darchambeau, environmental manager at KivuWatt.

"This is what we call a killer lake," the limnologist, or an expert in freshwater systems, told AFP.

Only three such lakes exist in the world: Kivu, and Lakes Nyos and Monoun in northwest Cameroon.

The latter two experienced limnic eruptions in the 1980s, and the bigger disaster at Nyos suffocated more than 1,700 people in a toxic release of carbon dioxide.

But these catastrophes occurred in a rural area, whereas some two million people would be "at risk" of such a similar disaster involving Kivu, said Darchambeau.

In both Rwanda and DR Congo, many live in fear of the lake's harmful potential, and stories abound of swimmers disappearing into its depths after being asphyxiated or pulled under.

Related Topics

Africa World Electricity Water Company Rwanda Congo Cameroon May Gas Event From Million

Recent Stories

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistan ..

Starlink Not to Charge Advance Money from Pakistani Users

16 minutes ago
 First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

First foreign aid flights reach Tonga

2 minutes ago
 RTA Hazara division increases diesel run public tr ..

RTA Hazara division increases diesel run public transport fares for district Man ..

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia's top badminton player quits national tea ..

Malaysia's top badminton player quits national team

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 PNCA to organize Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

PNCA to organize Bazm-e-Ghazal" on January 21

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.