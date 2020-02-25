UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Permanent Representative Of Nigeria To The OIC Offers Briefing On His Country’s Efforts In The Fight Against “Boko Haram”

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the OIC Offers Briefing on his Country’s Efforts in the Fight against “Boko Haram”

Ambassador Issa Mohammed AlKali, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said that Boko Haram had actually first started its terrorist operations in Nigeria in year2000, before spreading subsequently to Nigeria’s neighboring countries

Jeddah (Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020) Ambassador Issa Mohammed AlKali, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said that Boko Haram had actually first started its terrorist operations in Nigeria in year2000, before spreading subsequently to Nigeria’s neighboring countries.
Amb.

Al Kali made the statement at an OIC event where he was delivering a lecture on “Efforts and Initiative in Countering Terrorism and Religious Extremism in Africa: Nigeria’s Experience” at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, on February 24th 2020.
Amb.

Al Kali went on to add that the Boko Haram faction represented a serious threat to the security and economy of Nigeria and its neighboring countries.

He pointed out that the faction’s objective was to set up and Islamic state in West Africa to be governed according to Boko Haram’s erroneous perception of Islam and then to expand from there to all the rest of Nigeria, bearing in mind that the said faction is currently active mainly in Nigeria’s North-East.
The speaker also noted that the formation’s principal objective was to bar the way to the spread of education, particularly Western education, and to combat temporal law, and that their actions targeted anyone whom they viewed as an opponent in Nigeria and the neighboring states, including Cameroon, Niger, Mali and Chad.
It is worth noting that, the lecture comes within the framework of a series of intellectual events staged by the OIC General Secretariat, under various themes addressing many vital areas of particular interest to the OIC and its Member States.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Terrorist Education Jeddah Mali Chad Saudi Arabia Cameroon Niger Nigeria February 2020 Event All From

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Commemorates Khojaly Massa ..

2 minutes ago

Austria Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases in It ..

8 minutes ago

Egyptian Government Extends Condolences Over Forme ..

8 minutes ago

Italy Registers First Coronavirus Case in South of ..

8 minutes ago

Trump Says Got No Information From Intelligence on ..

9 minutes ago

MOL Pakistan holds four free eye camps in TAL Bloc ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.