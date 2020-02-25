Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the OIC Offers Briefing on his Country’s Efforts in the Fight against “Boko Haram”

Ambassador Issa Mohammed AlKali, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said that Boko Haram had actually first started its terrorist operations in Nigeria in year2000, before spreading subsequently to Nigeria’s neighboring countries

Jeddah (Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020) Ambassador Issa Mohammed AlKali, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said that Boko Haram had actually first started its terrorist operations in Nigeria in year2000, before spreading subsequently to Nigeria’s neighboring countries.

Amb.

Al Kali made the statement at an OIC event where he was delivering a lecture on “Efforts and Initiative in Countering Terrorism and Religious Extremism in Africa: Nigeria’s Experience” at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, on February 24th 2020.

Amb.

Al Kali went on to add that the Boko Haram faction represented a serious threat to the security and economy of Nigeria and its neighboring countries.

He pointed out that the faction’s objective was to set up and Islamic state in West Africa to be governed according to Boko Haram’s erroneous perception of Islam and then to expand from there to all the rest of Nigeria, bearing in mind that the said faction is currently active mainly in Nigeria’s North-East.

The speaker also noted that the formation’s principal objective was to bar the way to the spread of education, particularly Western education, and to combat temporal law, and that their actions targeted anyone whom they viewed as an opponent in Nigeria and the neighboring states, including Cameroon, Niger, Mali and Chad.

It is worth noting that, the lecture comes within the framework of a series of intellectual events staged by the OIC General Secretariat, under various themes addressing many vital areas of particular interest to the OIC and its Member States.