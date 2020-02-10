UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Permanent Representatives To IAEA To Visit Russia's Nuclear Sites In Late June - Ulyanov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:39 PM

Permanent Representatives to IAEA to Visit Russia's Nuclear Sites in Late June - Ulyanov

Foreign countries' permanent representatives to international organizations in Vienna, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Russia's nuclear facilities in the end of June, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Foreign countries' permanent representatives to international organizations in Vienna, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Russia's nuclear facilities in the end of June, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom has arranged for the foreign nations' permanent representatives to international organizations in Vienna several reference visits to Russia's nuclear facilities.

"They [the visits] were quite successful, the participants are still recollecting this warmly, and they keep asking when the next visit will be held. I can tell you that a similar visit is planned for the end of June of this year," Ulyanov said.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Visit Vienna June

Recent Stories

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japa ..

12 seconds ago

UAE has potential to lead the way towards a disast ..

26 minutes ago

Philippines moves to cancel top broadcaster's fran ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan's Cabinet Says Only Future Parliament to Dec ..

4 minutes ago

Bolivia's Electoral Tribunal Suspends Ex-President ..

4 minutes ago

OPEC+ Meetings May be Rescheduled Due to Coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.