VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Foreign countries' permanent representatives to international organizations in Vienna, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Russia's nuclear facilities in the end of June, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom has arranged for the foreign nations' permanent representatives to international organizations in Vienna several reference visits to Russia's nuclear facilities.

"They [the visits] were quite successful, the participants are still recollecting this warmly, and they keep asking when the next visit will be held. I can tell you that a similar visit is planned for the end of June of this year," Ulyanov said.