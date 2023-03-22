Permanent US Army Garrison Deployed in Poland - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A permanent US army garrison in Poland (USAG-P) became operational as part of the effort to strengthen the security of Poland and NATO's eastern border, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Tuesday.

"Starting today, the (US) garrison begins its operations. This is good news for the security of Poland and #NATO's eastern flank. Our cooperation with (US) is exemplary. Our goal is to build interoperability with (US) troops," Blaszczak said at the opening of the garrison, according to the defense ministry's tweet.

Blaszczak also expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the permanent US military presence would strengthen Poland's "defense capabilities.

Additionally, the Polish Defense Ministry noted that the unit was created by the decision of US President Joe Biden in 2022 and "will deal with infrastructure support for US troops stationing in Poland."

The permanent US garrison in Poland, opened in the city of Poznan as a result of a restructuring of the Area Support Group Poland (ASG-P), is the eighth permanent US army garrison in Europe and the first in Poland. The new headquarters of the Fifth US Army Corps, deployed in Poland since 2020, received the name Camp Kosciuszko in July 2022.