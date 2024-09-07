'Permission to Kill': book highlights Mexican drug-war murders

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Innocent civilians have been murdered in the name of Mexico's war on drug cartels by military personnel eager to show results, according to a new book that alleges the killings constitute war crimes.

The two journalists and a human rights specialist behind "Permission to Kill" investigated more than 1,800 killings under three presidents since 2006, including outgoing leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The aim was to show the "systemic" nature of murders allegedly involving members of the security forces, said co-author Daniel Moreno, director of the news site Animal Politico.

"It's not a collection of anecdotes," he told AFP.

"There is a constant in these three governments of attacking the civilian population and letting the attackers go unpunished," Moreno said.

Investigators identified 494 such alleged crimes -- mainly killings and forced disappearances -- during the 2006-2012 presidency of Felipe Calderon, 808 under his successor Enrique Pena Nieto (2012-2018), and 489 during Lopez Obrador's first four years in office.

But that is not believed to be all the cases, they say.

The defense ministry, which oversees the military, did not respond to a request by AFP for comment on the allegations against it.

More than 450,000 Mexicans have been killed and tens of thousands have disappeared since Calderon deployed the military against drug cartels in 2006, according to official figures.

Under a policy that he calls "hugs not bullets," Lopez Obrador pledged to prioritize addressing the root causes of crime, such as poverty and inequality, over going to war with the cartels.

During his presidency, "there was less use of force and more respect for life," Lopez Obrador said Sunday in his last state of the nation report before he is replaced by his ally Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1.