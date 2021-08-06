Permit for US Diplomats' Families to Leave Russia Is Related to Safety Concerns - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The permission for voluntary departure of family members of US diplomats in Russia is related to safety concerns in light of Moscow's ban for the United States to hire citizens of Russia and third countries, and the status of such permits issued by the Department of State can be revised within 30 days, the US embassy in Russia told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the US Department of State has authorized the voluntary departure ("authorized departure" [AD]) of family members at the US Embassy in Moscow, Russia. The decision to approve AD is due to security and safety issues resulting from the unwarranted decision of the Russian government to prohibit the United States from retaining, hiring or contracting Russian or third-country staff, except for our guard force on a temporary basis, which has forced us to let go hundreds of staff members across Russia," the embassy said, stressing that departure is not mandatory.

"AD status for the US Embassy will be reviewed in no later than 30 days. The Department made the decision to approve authorized departure because of current staffing and security conditions associated with the restriction the Russian government has implemented," the embassy concluded.