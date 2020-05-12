Permit Obtained to Commission Russia-China Bridge - Russian Far East Development Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) A joint Russian-Chinese company obtained the permit to put into operation the first international highway bridge from Russia to China, Blagoveshchensk-Heihe, but it will start operating after coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, the Russian Far East Development Ministry said in a statement.

"A joint Russian-Chinese company has received the permit to commission a border bridge crossing over the Amur River (Heilongjiang) in the area of Blagoveshchensk (Russia) - Heihe (China). A highway bridge crossing," the ministry said.

"This is the first highway bridge between Russia and China. The Russian Construction Ministry.. issued an official permit to put the bridge into operation in accordance with Article 55 of Russia's Town Planning Code," it said.