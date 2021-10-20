UrduPoint.com

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Austrian investigators still believe the perpetrator of last year's attack in Vienna acted alone, Nina Bussek, the representative of the Vienna prosecutor's office, said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the terrorist acted alone on the night of the terrorist attack and had no accomplices," Bussek told a press conference.

On November 2, 2020, a man went through the busy streets of the Austrian capital shooting passersby. Four people were killed, another 22 injured. The police shot and killed the attacker.

The gunman was identified as an Austrian native of ethnic Albanian descent and a supporter of Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

