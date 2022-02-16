UrduPoint.com

Perpetrators Of 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts In India To Be Sentenced On Friday

A court in India has set February 18 for the sentencing of those convicted in the case on a series of deadly bomb explosions in Ahmedabad in 2008, which claimed 56 lives, special public prosecutor Amit Patel said

Last week, a court found 49 people guilty in the case.

The prosecution demanded the court sentence the convicts to death.

" The court said it will decide on February 18," Patel was quoted as saying by India tv broadcaster.

The series of 21 blasts killed 56 people and left over 200 others injured within more than an hour in Ahmedabad in 2008. Two days after the deadly explosions, the police said they found more bombs in the neighboring city of Surat.

