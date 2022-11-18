(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Suspected perpetrators of recent terrorists attacks in Istanbul and the Turkish province of Mersin received orders from the Syrian city of Manbij, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"Both terrorist attacks in Mersin and Istiklal Street were committed from Manbij," Turkish broadcaster A Haber quoted the minister as saying.

Soylu noted that 18 suicide bombings were prevented this year.

"Our fight against terrorism continues. Wherever the source of terrorism is, it will be destroyed," the minister stressed.

On Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion. The weekend attack came almost two months after the bombing of a police building in the Mezitli district of Turkey's Mersin, which claimed life of a policeman.