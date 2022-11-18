UrduPoint.com

Perpetrators Of Attacks In Istanbul, Mersin Received Orders From Syria's Manbij - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Perpetrators of Attacks in Istanbul, Mersin Received Orders From Syria's Manbij - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Suspected perpetrators of recent terrorists attacks in Istanbul and the Turkish province of Mersin received orders from the Syrian city of Manbij, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"Both terrorist attacks in Mersin and Istiklal Street were committed from Manbij," Turkish broadcaster A Haber quoted the minister as saying.

Soylu noted that 18 suicide bombings were prevented this year.

"Our fight against terrorism continues. Wherever the source of terrorism is, it will be destroyed," the minister stressed.

On Sunday, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The detained suspect confessed to having links with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is banned in Turkey. The PKK said that it was not involved in the explosion. The weekend attack came almost two months after the bombing of a police building in the Mezitli district of Turkey's Mersin, which claimed life of a policeman.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Syria Interior Minister Turkey Suicide Manbij Istanbul Sunday From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

6 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.