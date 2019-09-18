Perpetrators of Saudi Oil Attacks Still Unknown - Energy Minister

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia's energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Tuesday that Saudi authorities do not know yet who are behind attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities.

The minister, who spoke at a news conference aired by Al-Arabiya television, emphasized that the kingdom is taking all appropriate measures to identify those who are responsible for the attacks.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after drone attacks claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day ” about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.