Perry Says Will Meet New Saudi Energy Chief Monday to Continue Talks on 123 Agreement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) US Energy Secretary Rick Perry told reporters on Friday that he will meet with new Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday to continue talks on the 123 agreement , which ensures any transfer of US nuclear energy information is not eventually used to develop a nuclear weapons program.

"We will, as a matter of fact I will see the new minister of energy Abdel Aziz bin Salman Monday, and we have a previous relationship so I know him and we will continue to discuss the 123 agreement and the AP [Additional Protocols] and the parts of that that our friends on the Hill and the administration would require of any country, not just Saudi Arabia, but any country," Perry said.

The Additional Protocols safeguard is an agreement that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to carry out inspections to ensure countries are not using nuclear energy technology to develop nuclear weapons.

In June, US Senator Tim Kaine said, citing documents provided by the Energy Department, that the Trump administration has approved seven nuclear power transfers to Saudi Arabia.

The Trump administration was criticized by lawmakers after it approved two nuclear transfers to Saudi Arabia after the Saudi government assassinated journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul on October 2, 2018.