Persecution Of Canonical Church In Ukraine Only Strengthens Flock - Russian Church Abroad

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The persecution of the canonical church in Ukraine has only resulted in the strengthening of the faith of its flock, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR) Synod of Bishops Chancellor Serafim Gan told Sputnik.

On January 6, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople handed over a tomos of autocephaly - a document that grants Orthodox churches autonomy - to the newly established Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) refused to recognize a new church structure in Ukraine and the decision to grant it autocephaly, and faced prosecution.

"The persecution of the canonical church strengthens the believers, unites them," Serafim said. "By viewing their selfless service, you can set your heart upon to follow them."

On the Eve of the Orthodox Nativity on January 7, ROCOR will focus on veneration to Christ rather than to the anniversary of so-called autocephaly of the new church in Ukraine.

"Nativity of Christ tells us about His sacrificial love to the humanity, about His humility and meekness. So, this day Orthodox believers have other things to worry about rather than so-called tomoses," he said.

However, Serafin noted that ROCOR has many connections with the Holy land of Ukraine.

"There is no secret that we support the metropolitan Onufrii of UOC-MP," he said.

Serafim emphasized that he visits Ukraine frequently and has had the honor of getting blessings from metropolitan Onufrii.

"He invigorates people who tired of politics and passions," Serafim said.

Asked about pan-Orthodox relations within the United States, Serafim said nothing has changed in the relations with other Orthodox churches.

People considerate of the current situation in Orthodoxy and pray with hope about healing of schism, Serafim said.

