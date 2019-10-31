Persian Gulf Countries' Financial Ministers Say Reforms Changing Economy of Region

(@imziishan)

The finance ministers of the Persian Gulf countries on Thursday drew attention to reforms that are taking place in their countries while speaking at the 3rd annual Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The finance ministers of the Persian Gulf countries on Thursday drew attention to reforms that are taking place in their countries while speaking at the 3rd annual Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh.

In recent years, several Persian Gulf states have been enacting changes in their economy to make them more attractive for investors from abroad, including Saudi Arabia which has been implementing its Saudi Vision 2030 developed to help the country's economy to branch out beyond the energy sector.

"That reform is designed to respond to challenges we face in our economy, not only the challenges we face locally but internationally," Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance Mohammed Jadaan said, as quoted by Al Arabiya news agency.

He was speaking at a panel with his counterparts from Kuwait and Bahrain, Naif Falah Hajraf and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, who shared their own opinions on the changes in economic policies throughout the region.

"When we talk about the process of reform that has been taking place .

.. it is important to note that [it] is not enough to create a portal, create a one-stop shop in front of a 30-year-old process; it is critical to take every step of the approval process and re-engineer it," Khalifa weighted in.

Kuwait's Hajraf noted that oil indicators warp perceptions of the economic situation, saying that one needs to monitor other indicators as well.

"Oil is always a distorting factor in our economy - you can't look at total revenues, you can't look at total GDP. You have to look at the policy-driven part of your economy which is the non-oil portion, and that is what you should continue to grow. We have focused all of our policy on it," he said.

Since the introduction of Saudi Vision 2030, Riyadh has leaped 30 places the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business 2020 rating, taking the 62th place and becoming the fastest improver.

Earlier in the year, Kuwait boasted a 4.1-percent expansion of its non-oil sector, while Bahrain's economy is expected to grow approximately 1.8 percent in 2019 per the International Monetary Fund's estimations.