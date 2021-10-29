Persian Gulf Countries Ready to Severe Diplomatic Relations With Lebanon Soon - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) All countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) are ready to severe diplomatic relations with Lebanon in the near future, Lebanese tv channel MTV reported, citing a source close to the GCC.

Earlier, Riyadh officially recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador leave the kingdom within 48 hours. An Arab diplomatic source told Sputnik that Riyadh is considering the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations with Beirut.

A Saudi diplomatic source also told the TV channel in turn that the "diplomatic crisis" will lead to the isolation of Lebanon and the severance of diplomatic relations was only the beginning.

"(The GCC countries) will resort to comprehensive political and economic sanctions against Lebanon in the coming days," the source also told the broadcaster.

Earlier, Lebanese media published excerpts from Lebanese Information Ministry George Kordahi's interview to Al-Jazeera, in which he stated that the actions of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen were aggression, the rebels from the Ansar Allah (Houthis) group were forced to defend themselves, and the war in Yemen was generally pointless.

He later noted that these words were said in an interview in August, before his appointment as minister. He also said that he did not want to offend Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that Kordahi's words did not reflect the official position of Lebanon on the Yemeni issue.

The foreign ministries of the Gulf countries summoned the ambassadors of Lebanon and handed them notes of protest. The Lebanese government and the country's president, Michel Aoun, reiterated that what Kordahi said in August did not in any way correspond to the official position of Beirut.