Persian Gulf States Urge Citizens to Leave Sri Lanka Amid Protests

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, have all urged their citizens to avoid travel to Sri Lanka amid the grave political crisis in the country.

The embassies of the Persian Gulf states in Sri Lanka said on social media that their citizens are recommended not to approach demonstrators and are advised to leave Sri Lanka, if possible. Travelers should avoid trips to Sri Lanka until the situation stabilizes.

Sri Lanka's commercial capital, Colombo, was rocked by major protests on Saturday. Crowds tore through the barricades surrounding the presidential residence, climbed over the fence and took control of the area, according to local media reports.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is reported to have been evacuated. He is expected to resign on July 13, according to Sri Lankan newspaper Adaderana.

Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has informed Rajapaksa of the decisions made at the Saturday emergency meeting of the party leaders, which was convened in response to the mass protests in Colombo. The letter called for the immediate resignation of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and provided for convening the parliament within 7 days to appoint an acting president.