UrduPoint.com

Persian Gulf States Urge Citizens To Leave Sri Lanka Amid Protests

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 05:40 AM

Persian Gulf States Urge Citizens to Leave Sri Lanka Amid Protests

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, have all urged their citizens to avoid travel to Sri Lanka amid the grave political crisis in the country.

The embassies of the Persian Gulf states in Sri Lanka said on social media that their citizens are recommended not to approach demonstrators and are advised to leave Sri Lanka, if possible. Travelers should avoid trips to Sri Lanka until the situation stabilizes.

Sri Lanka's commercial capital, Colombo, was rocked by major protests on Saturday. Crowds tore through the barricades surrounding the presidential residence, climbed over the fence and took control of the area, according to local media reports.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is reported to have been evacuated. He is expected to resign on July 13, according to Sri Lankan newspaper Adaderana.

Parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has informed Rajapaksa of the decisions made at the Saturday emergency meeting of the party leaders, which was convened in response to the mass protests in Colombo. The letter called for the immediate resignation of President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and provided for convening the parliament within 7 days to appoint an acting president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sri Lanka Parliament Social Media Kuwait Qatar Colombo Bahrain Saudi Arabia July Media All

Recent Stories

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

5 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

5 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

5 hours ago
 Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt ..

Govt providing relief to poor families: Salma Butt

5 hours ago
 UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid ..

UK transport minister latest Tory MP to unveil bid to replace Johnson

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.