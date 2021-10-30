Persistent Magnesium Shortage May Disrupt EU Aluminum Production - Car Parts Association

The shortage of magnesium on the EU market has not yet affected aluminum production, but might if the deficit gets critical next month, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The shortage of magnesium on the EU market has not yet affected aluminum production, but might if the deficit gets critical next month, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) told Sputnik.

In October, a number of European industry associations, including CLEPA, called on EU authorities to address the shortage of magnesium. In a joint statement, they noted that the EU was expected to run out of stocks by the end of November.

"Although the aluminum supply chain is under stress and suppliers to the automotive industry are facing high prices and longer periods of order fulfillment, magnesium shortages have not yet affected aluminum production," the association said.

If magnesium reserves do reach a critical level by the end of November, CLEPA said that "this may lead to disruptions in aluminum production.

"

Moreover, this can happen at a time when stocks of goods are low, as suppliers of spare parts and semi-finished car products are reporting a rapid decline.

CLEPA and other associations also reported a sharp decline in essential supplies of magnesium from China, and urged the European Commission and national governments to work with their Chinese counterparts to mitigate the problem. Businesses confirmed the risk of production shutdowns and job losses across the EU if the issue is not resolved.

Magnesium is used to produce aluminum and is therefore important for the construction of automobiles. The growing demand for electric vehicles increases the sector's dependence on aluminum. This is due to the fact that an electric car may contain up to 600 kilograms (1,322 Pounds) of aluminum, while an internal combustion engine vehicle contains a maximum of 150 kilograms.