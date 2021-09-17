Person Involved in Calls for Unrest in Russia During Elections Arrested - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Basmanny district court in Moscow ruled to arrest Dmitry Chebanov for calls for mass protests during elections to the parliament's lower chamber via Telegram channels, court spokeswoman Irina Sofinskaya told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe into inducement to take part in riots in the period of elections through a network of Telegram channels. The committee believes that 11 people from seven Russian regions created the network.

"By the decision of the Basmanny district court of Moscow, the investigator's request to choose a measure of restraint before November 14 in relation to Dmitry Chebanov was satisfied," the spokeswoman said.

The court will consider similar decisions in relation to four more defendants in the case on Friday.