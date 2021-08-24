UrduPoint.com

Person On No-Fly List Flown Into UK From Afghanistan As Part Of Evacuation - Reports

An individual from Afghanistan who was on the United Kingdom's no-fly watchlist that blocks those identified as a security threat from entering the country, was flown to the island on a military plane during the evacuation from Kabul, media reported

The unidentified person was flown into Birmingham in central England, the Sky news broadcaster reported, adding that lawmakers were briefed on the Birmingham case by government officials on Monday.

The Home Office confirmed the incident, saying the person was flagged in a "rigorous checks process.

" The investigation established that the individual was not of interest to the security agencies or law enforcement, the broadcaster said.

The United Kingdom, along with other nations, has been evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan after the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) overtook power in the country on August 15.

As of Tuesday, the UK has airlifted 8,600 people out of Kabul, with over 2,000 evacuated over the past 24 hours.

