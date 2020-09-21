UrduPoint.com
Person Suspected of Sending Letter With Ricin Poison to White House Detained - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Law enforcement officers have detained a suspect who allegedly sent a package containing ricin poison to the White House, NBC Chicago reports.

The suspect was detained trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official told NBC on Sunday.

On Saturday, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that an investigation was underway over a suspicious letter addressed to US President Donald Trump. The package was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison ricin.

