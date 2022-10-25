Person Suspected of Working for Russian Special Services Detained in Norway - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Norwegian Norwegian Police Security Service detained a Brazilian citizen in the northern city of Tromso in connection with suspects the person is a Russian and works for the Russian special services, the NRK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The Brazilian was detained when on the way to work at the Tromso university. He is suspected of being in Norway under a false name and with a fictitious biography, the broadcaster added.