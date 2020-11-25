Person Who Crashed Into Gate of German Chancellery Had Similar Incident in 2014 - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The person, who drove into the gate of the German chancellery on Wednesday, had a similar incident in 2014, spokesman for the German Interior Ministry Steve Alter said.

"I can confirm that the suspect is known to have been involved in a similar incident in 2014. However, there is no information that he was categorized [as a dangerous criminal or a person to watch]," Alter told reporters.