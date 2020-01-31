(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) A man, who had visited the Chinese city of Wuhan and returned to Greece with flu symptoms, has been hospitalized in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki over suspected new coronavirus, media reported.

According to the AMNA news agency, the 60-year-old man was sent on Thursday to the AHEPA University Hospital.

A test will show on Friday whether he is infected with the new coronavirus or not.

The new deadly strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead in China as well as over 7,800 more infected globally. Greece has not registered any confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over the outbreak of the coronavirus.