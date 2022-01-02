Persona Non Grata Status Unapplicable to UN Staff, Dujarric Says Regarding Russian Member

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The "persona non grata" status cannot be applied to employees of the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said commenting on the situation with the Russian employee in Kosovo.

On Friday, self-proclaimed Kosovo declared a Russian employee of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) persona non grata, with Foreign Minister Dominika Gervalla-Schwarz claiming that the employee was involved in some "harmful activities.

"

"We have been made aware of the Kosovo authorities' declaration as 'persona non grata' of a staff member of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, UNMIK. No official communication has been received by the Mission from the Kosovo authorities with respect to this announcement. The doctrine of 'persona non grata' is not applicable to United Nations personnel and is not contemplated under UNMIK regulation 2000/47," Dujarric said in a Saturday statement.