Personal Contacts Of Putin, Xi Of Trusting Nature, Leaders Met Some 40 Times- Kremlin Aide

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Personal contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are of trusting nature, in total, the leaders met about 40 times, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation.

The leaders will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

"In recent years, a special friendly and trusting character has been formed in the personal relations of the leaders of the two countries. We calculated that leaders met each other in various formats about 40 times. And these contacts are always fruitful and very useful for the practical work of our countries in various fields," Ushakov told reporters.

