UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Personal Data Of 1.3 Million Clubhouse Users Leaked Online - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Personal Data of 1.3 Million Clubhouse Users Leaked Online - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) The personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users was leaked for free onto a popular hacker forum, media reported.

Data of the users of Clubhouse, the invite-only audio-based social media platform, could be found downloadable for free on a popular hacker forum, Cybernews reported on Friday.

According to the report, the leaked data included user IDs, usernames, Instagram and Twitter handles, as well as account creation dates and who invited them onto the app.

Cybernews notes that the leaked information did not include any confidential data such as credit card information, but that it could aid in further hacker attacks.

Earlier this month, the personal data and phone numbers of 533 million Facebook users and some 500 million LinkedIn users was leaked online in major hacks.

Clubhouse was launched last year earlier this year. The platform is available only to users of the iOS operating system.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Twitter Media Million Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

53 minutes ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

10 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.