Personal Data of 1.3 Million Clubhouse Users Leaked Online - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) The personal data of 1.3 million Clubhouse users was leaked for free onto a popular hacker forum, media reported.

Data of the users of Clubhouse, the invite-only audio-based social media platform, could be found downloadable for free on a popular hacker forum, Cybernews reported on Friday.

According to the report, the leaked data included user IDs, usernames, Instagram and Twitter handles, as well as account creation dates and who invited them onto the app.

Cybernews notes that the leaked information did not include any confidential data such as credit card information, but that it could aid in further hacker attacks.

Earlier this month, the personal data and phone numbers of 533 million Facebook users and some 500 million LinkedIn users was leaked online in major hacks.

Clubhouse was launched last year earlier this year. The platform is available only to users of the iOS operating system.