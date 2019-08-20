Personal Data of German Users of Mastercard Bonus Program Leaked - Reports

Personal data of some 90,000 German users of Mastercard's bonus program Priceless Specials have been leaked online and are publicly accessible, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Personal data of some 90,000 German users of Mastercard's bonus program Priceless Specials have been leaked online and are publicly accessible, local media reported on Tuesday.

The leaked data includes Names, email addresses, phone numbers and parts of card numbers, the Zeit newspaper reported.

In response to the leak, Mastercard said that it had temporarily closed the bonus program.

"We take the privacy issue very seriously and are closely studying the problem," the company said, as quoted by the Welt broadcaster.

The Priceless Specials bonus program was launched in Germany in early 2018.