Personal Data of Russians Linked to COVID-19 Digital IDs Deleted - Communications Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) All personal data of Russians linked to the digital IDs used in some regions as part of the coronavirus restrictions has been deleted, Communications Minister Maksut Shadaev said Tuesday.

In April, the Communications Ministry released an application that could be used to fill out a form to get an ID for moving around a city or a region.

The app could also be used by people who had to stay on quarantine. Moscow had its own separate solution for these tasks.

"We have deleted everything," Shadaev said.

According to the minister, all data collected by the app was deleted in the regions where the IDs are no longer necessary.