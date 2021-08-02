A hacker attack targeting the website of Italy's central Lazio region for booking COVID-19 vaccinations did not result in disruptions in the immunization campaign or personal data leak, Alessio D'Amato, the regional health commissioner, said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) A hacker attack targeting the website of Italy's central Lazio region for booking COVID-19 vaccinations did not result in disruptions in the immunization campaign or personal data leak, Alessio D'Amato, the regional health commissioner, said on Monday.

Hackers attacked the website on Sunday night, demanding a ransom in Bitcoin, according to national media. As of Monday, the regional data center is still down. An investigation into the incident is underway.

"Technical staff is working to restore the security of the new bookings.

No data has been stolen," D'Amato said in a statement.

The regional authorities are in constant contact with the office of the COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner in Italy, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, to ensure that vaccinated users receive their green passes as planned, the health commissioner added.

Starting from August 6, Italians will be required to hold health passes to access indoor restaurants, long-distance trains and events such as festivals, concerts and sports tournaments.