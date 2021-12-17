Personal Data to Travel Safety Between EU, South Korea - European Commission

UrduPoint.com

The European Union has adopted a new adequacy decision for the free and safe transfer of personal data from the EU to the Republic of Korea under the General Data Protection Regulation, the European Commission said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The European Union has adopted a new adequacy decision for the free and safe transfer of personal data from the EU to the Republic of Korea under the General Data Protection Regulation, the European Commission said on Friday.

"Personal data will be able to travel safely from the EU to the Republic of Korea to the benefit of citizens and economies on both sides, without any need for further authorizations or additional tools," the commission said in a press release published on the website.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the decision would be beneficial both for bilateral trade and for citizens, whose data would now be protected under higher standards.

"It's great news for businesses as trade relies increasingly on data flows. And for citizens, who will enjoy the highest level of data protection," von der Leyen said.

According to the commission, under the new decision data exchanges between public authorities would also be facilitated, strengthening the strategic partnership between the EU and South Korea.

