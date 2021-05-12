Personal Info of 22 Washington DC Police Officers Released Online by Hackers - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) An unknown group of allegedly Russian-speaking hackers has released the personal data on 22 former and current Washington police officers after the Washington Metropolitan Police Department refused to pay a $4 million ransom, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

The new hacking incident is not related to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and was conducted by a different group, though in both cases the hackers are suspected of being Russian-speaking, the report said.

The published files on the police officers include such data as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, fingerprints, polygraph test result, as well as residential and financial history, the report said.

The ransomware attack initially happened in April and the hackers demanded $4 million for non-disclosure of the stolen data while the police department made a counter-offer of $100,000 that was eventually rejected.