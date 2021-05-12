UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Personal Info Of 22 Washington DC Police Officers Released Online By Hackers - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Personal Info of 22 Washington DC Police Officers Released Online by Hackers - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) An unknown group of allegedly Russian-speaking hackers has released the personal data on 22 former and current Washington police officers after the Washington Metropolitan Police Department refused to pay a $4 million ransom, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

The new hacking incident is not related to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and was conducted by a different group, though in both cases the hackers are suspected of being Russian-speaking, the report said.

The published files on the police officers include such data as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, fingerprints, polygraph test result, as well as residential and financial history, the report said.

The ransomware attack initially happened in April and the hackers demanded $4 million for non-disclosure of the stolen data while the police department made a counter-offer of $100,000 that was eventually rejected.

Related Topics

Attack Police Washington April Million Hacking

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

49 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.