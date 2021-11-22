Persons Who Got Booster Dose of Nasal COVID Vaccine Do Not Carry Virus - Gamaleya Head

Those who got a booster dose of nasal coronavirus vaccine will not carry the virus, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) Those who got a booster dose of nasal coronavirus vaccine will not carry the virus, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Monday.

According to the scientist, the use of a nasal vaccine adds another barrier to the entry of the coronavirus into the body.

"Thus, we will not only additionally protect ourselves, but, in all likelihood, in such people, who will be internally vaccinated, sterile immunity will be created. What does this mean? This means that the vaccinated person will not be a carrier of this pathogen," Gintsburg said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He explained that now it was impossible to guarantee that the vaccinated person did not have the virus settling in the nasopharynx and on the tonsils.