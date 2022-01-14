Perspectives of Reaching Agreements on Security Guarantees Depends on US - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The perspectives of reaching agreements on Russian proposals on security guarantees depends on the United States and not their allies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Speaking frankly, of course, everyone understands that the prospects for reaching an agreement depend on the United States.

and whatever they tell us about the need to consult with the allies ... these are all excuses and attempts to delay the process," Lavrov told a press conference.