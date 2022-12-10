Peru Accuses Mexico of Interference in Internal Affairs

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Peruvian Foreign Ministry has rejected the statements of the Mexican authorities on the situation in Peru and has summoned Mexico's Ambassador Pablo Monroy.

"The expressions of the Mexican authorities constitute an interference in the internal affairs of Peru, and are not consistent with the events that have occurred in recent days," the foreign ministry said on Friday, adding that it has summoned United Mexican States Ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy.

On Thursday, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard reported that Monroy met with impeached Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and confirmed that Castillo was intending to request political asylum in Mexico.

The Peruvian parliament impeached Castillo on Wednesday. Prime Minister Dina Boluarte took an oath as the country's new president within two hours of the impeachment vote, vowing to serve out the rest of Castillo's term, until July 2026.

Castillo, who had tried to dissolve the parliament before the vote, was arrested after the impeachment procedure and the Peruvian prosecutor's office has launched a criminal case against Castillo on charges of a coup attempt and crimes against the state.

Ebrard said on Wednesday that Mexico deplored the political upheaval in Peru and wished "respect for democracy and human rights for the benefit of this brotherly nation."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has called for Castillo's human rights to be respected and for his family to be protected.

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that, after being summoned, Monroy was told of the need for Mexico to adhere to the norms contained in current international treaties and comply with all the requirements that they establish.