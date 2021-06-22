UrduPoint.com
Peru Approves Use Of Pfizer Vaccine For Teenagers - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:30 AM

Peru Approves Use of Pfizer Vaccine for Teenagers - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Peru approved the use of Pfizer vaccine for teenagers, Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said on Monday.

"Pfizer is one of few companies that has tested [the vaccine] on people at aged 12-18 and it showed its efficiency. The US has approved [the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for teens already]...

We have approved it too as there is enough evidence [of the vaccine's efficiency]," Ugarte told Peruvian radio channel Exitosa.

Vaccinations for teenagers will begin after people in risk groups are inoculated, the minister added.

Over 6.1 million people received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Peru, while 2.36 million underwent the full vaccination. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the country approved the ones developed by AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm.

More Stories From World

