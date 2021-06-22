Peru Approves Use Of Pfizer Vaccine For Teenagers - Health Minister
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Peru approved the use of Pfizer vaccine for teenagers, Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said on Monday.
"Pfizer is one of few companies that has tested [the vaccine] on people at aged 12-18 and it showed its efficiency. The US has approved [the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for teens already]...
We have approved it too as there is enough evidence [of the vaccine's efficiency]," Ugarte told Peruvian radio channel Exitosa.
Vaccinations for teenagers will begin after people in risk groups are inoculated, the minister added.
Over 6.1 million people received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose in Peru, while 2.36 million underwent the full vaccination. In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the country approved the ones developed by AstraZeneca and China's Sinopharm.