UrduPoint.com

Peru Bans Repsol Director From Leaving Country For 18 Months Following Oil Spill

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Peru Bans Repsol Director From Leaving Country for 18 Months Following Oil Spill

A Peruvian judge banned the head of oil company Repsol's Peru division, Jaime Fernandez Cuesta, from leaving the country due to an oil spill incident, the press service of the Supreme Court said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A Peruvian judge banned the head of oil company Repsol's Peru division, Jaime Fernandez Cuesta, from leaving the country due to an oil spill incident, the press service of the Supreme Court said.

"Judge Romualdo Aguedo has ordered a ban on leaving the country for 18 months against the head of the La Pampilla refinery, Jaime Fernandez Cuesta," the court said in a statement.

The measure comes in response to a request from the environmental prosecutor's office.

On January 15, an oil spill was reported at La Pampilla refinery to the north of Lima, in the province of Callao, after strong waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano in Oceania.

About 6,000 barrels of oil spilled while being unloaded from a ship at a refinery and polluted nearly 1.1 million square meters (0.4 square miles) of sea, endangering flora and fauna of two protected natural areas covering more than 18,000 square kilometers (almost 7,000 square miles).

The government has declared an environmental emergency. The Peruvian Foreign Ministry demanded that Spanish company Repsol pay damages.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Company Oil Callao Lima Peru January From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

US Coast Guard searches waters off Puerto Rico aft ..

US Coast Guard searches waters off Puerto Rico after boat capsizes

2 minutes ago
 Lithuania Builds 124 Mile Long Barbed Wire Fence a ..

Lithuania Builds 124 Mile Long Barbed Wire Fence at Belarusian Border

4 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges world to intensify pressure ..

UN rights chief urges world to intensify pressure on Myanmar military junta

4 minutes ago
 Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with militan ..

Two Algerian soldiers killed in clash with militants: ministry

4 minutes ago
 US sends 7.4 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangla ..

US sends 7.4 million Covid vaccine doses to Bangladesh

4 minutes ago
 Ukraine leader calls on Russia to 'prove' no invas ..

Ukraine leader calls on Russia to 'prove' no invasion plan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>