Peru bids farewell to polarizing ex-president Fujimori

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Peru bid an emotional farewell on Saturday to its divisive ex-president Alberto Fujimori after three days of national mourning marked by expressions of nostalgia for his iron-fisted rule.

Fujimori was revered by many in Peru for crushing a bloody leftist insurgency and helping shore up the economy while in office from 1990 to 2000.

He "had the guts to fight terrorism," said Edgar Grados, a 43-year-old businessman, who traveled more than 100 kilometers to attend the funeral.

"Fujimorism never dies," he told AFP.

But for others, Fujimori was a power-hungry autocrat, who signed off on gross human rights abuses, for which he spent 16 years in prison.

The 86-year-old died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

"You are finally free from hatred and revenge," his daughter Keiko told his packed funeral mass in Lima's 1,500-capacity National Theatre, denouncing "16 years of unjust imprisonment."

Mourners clapped and chanted "Chino, Chino," Fujimori's nickname which was a nod to his Asian heritage, although his family was originally from Japan.

A large portrait of the late leader wearing his presidential sash stood on the altar, next to his coffin, which was draped in the Peruvian flag.

Outside, hundreds of people, many carrying Fujimori dolls and pictures, followed the proceedings on a giant screen.

After the funeral, his coffin was received with state honours at the presidential palace in a ceremony led by President Dina Boluarte. He was buried afterwards at the Huachipa ceremony east of Lima.

While nearly a quarter of a century has passed since he dramatically faxed in his resignation from Japan in the midst of a corruption scandal, Fujimori loomed large over public life in Peru right up until his death.

Thousands of people queued for hours on Thursday and Friday to view him lying in state in an open casket at the culture ministry.

"We're very nostalgic," 30-year-old Jesus Neyra told AFP on Friday night as he waited in line.

"A president who brought peace, economic stability, freedom and democracy to the country is gone. He left a great legacy."

But relatives of the victims of army massacres carried out on his watch lamented that he went to the grave without showing remorse for their deaths.

"He left without asking forgiveness from their families, he made a mockery of us," Gladys Rubina, the sister of one of the civilian victims, told AFP.