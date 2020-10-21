Peru, Botswana Ink Deal With US on Mining Rare Earth Minerals - State Dept.

Peru and Botswana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Energy Resource Governance Initiative that seeks to develop reserves of rare earth minerals, the US State Department said in a press release on Wednesday

"Australia's Ambassador to the United States Arthur Sinodinos, Botswana's Minister of Mineral Resources and Green Technology Lefoko Moagi, Canada's Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Shawn Tupper, and Peru's Vice Minister of Mines and Energy Jaime Galvez Delgado, and Vice Minister of Foreign Relations Manuel Talavera Espinar signed the Energy Resource Governance Initiative (ERGI) Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, officially welcoming Botswana and Peru as founding partners," the release said.

The State Department said Australia, Botswana, Canada, Peru and the United States recognize that global demand for critical energy minerals will grow in the coming years and have laid the groundwork for collaboration to secure sufficient supplies.

"The Energy Resource Governance Initiative promotes sound mining sector governance and resilient energy mineral supply chains," the release said. "This initiative brings countries together to advance governance principles, share best practices and encourage a level playing field for investment."

The State Department added that the signing ceremony was held virtually.