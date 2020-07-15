Peru Cancels Primary Elections for 2021 General Vote Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Peru canceled primaries for the election of candidates for the 2021 general vote amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an executive act adopted by the government on Tuesday.

"To cancel the first additional provision [on holding Primary elections] of the law on political organizations," the government said, as quoted by the El Peruano newspaper.

Earlier in July, President Martin Vizcarra called for Peruvian general elections to be held on April 11, 2021. The country was also set to hold its first-ever primaries, as envisioned by political reforms carried out by the authorities last year.

The South American country, with a population of less than 33 million people, has reported more than 330,000 COVID-19 cases and over 12,000 related fatalities. Over the past month, Peru has been registered up to 4,000 news cases a day on average.