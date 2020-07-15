UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Cancels Primary Elections For 2021 General Vote Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Peru Cancels Primary Elections for 2021 General Vote Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Peru canceled primaries for the election of candidates for the 2021 general vote amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an executive act adopted by the government on Tuesday.

"To cancel the first additional provision [on holding Primary elections] of the law on political organizations," the government said, as quoted by the El Peruano newspaper.

Earlier in July, President Martin Vizcarra called for Peruvian general elections to be held on April 11, 2021. The country was also set to hold its first-ever primaries, as envisioned by political reforms carried out by the authorities last year.

The South American country, with a population of less than 33 million people, has reported more than 330,000 COVID-19 cases and over 12,000 related fatalities. Over the past month, Peru has been registered up to 4,000 news cases a day on average.

Related Topics

Election Vote Peru April July Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PRESIDENT ARIF ALVI WAS PRESENTED WITH BOOK ON 'BL ..

19 minutes ago

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

3 hours ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

4 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

4 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

4 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.